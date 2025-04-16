"Yelo Flexible" Deposit Now Available in the Yelo App!

Want to make a deposit but don’t have time to visit the bank? Yelo Bank makes it easy for you! The "Yelo Flexible" deposit, which has been highly popular since day one, can now be made in just a few clicks via the Yelo App. Simply log in to the Yelo App, select the "Deposits" menu, and fill in the information to activate your deposit.

As the name suggests, this deposit offers complete freedom to our customers. Here are its main advantages:

✔ Spend or increase your funds whenever you like – you have full control!

✔ The more you deposit, the higher the interest rate: more funds mean more income!

✔ With the capitalization function, you also earn interest on your earned interest.

✔ The monthly interest is transferred to your Yelo Light card, and you can use these funds for your expenses.

✔ Complete convenience: make and manage your deposit entirely online via the Yelo App.

✔ In case of urgent needs, you can instantly transfer your savings to the Yelo card and use them.

✔ No loss of interest when you make partial or full withdrawals – the profit is always yours!

Please note that the interest is fully credited on the 1st of each month. "Yelo Flexible" deposits can be made in AZN and USD currencies for a period of 18 months. If you're looking for both high returns and easy access to your funds, this product is perfect for you!

Log in to the Yelo App to place your deposit today: https://bit.ly/yelofd



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



