Uzbekistan reveals key trade and transport patterns in Middle Corridor study

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 16. Uzbekistan has unveiled the results of a comprehensive analysis of trade and cargo flows in Central Asia as part of a joint regional study aimed at assessing the development potential of the Middle Corridor, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

The results were presented at an international conference held in Tashkent titled "Developing Alternative International Transport Corridors and Advancing the Middle Corridor Amid Geopolitical Instability." The event gathered national experts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan, alongside international consultants and diplomats.

According to the report, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan account for the largest share of cargo traffic with Russia and China among Central Asian countries. In contrast, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan demonstrate considerably lower volumes in these directions. When it comes to freight flows with Iran, Turkmenistan holds a leading position, handling nearly 46 percent of the total volume, followed by Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The analysis also highlighted that Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan play a key role in facilitating freight movement toward South Asia, particularly India and Pakistan. At the same time, Tajikistan shows significant untapped potential, especially in its trade relations with Pakistan, accounting for around 23 percent of the region’s cargo flow in that direction.

The study, launched in 2024 under the initiative of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport and supported by relevant transport ministries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan, was implemented by the Ma’no Research Initiative Center with the support of Switzerland’s PeaceNexus Foundation.