Azerbaijani court hears victims' testimonies at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Court hearings on the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen charged with torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other crimes under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on April 15, Trend reports.

The open hearings were held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev and a panel of judges consisting of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov, with reserve judge Gunel Samadova. The accused was provided with an interpreter in Russian—his language of choice—and was represented by defense attorneys.

The session proceeded with the questioning of victims. Before the testimonies began, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained to the victims their rights and obligations as stipulated by law.

Victims Ilgar Orujov, Mardan Musayev, Anar Aliyev, Khazri Ahmadov, Hasan Aliyev, Elshad Ahmadov, Farid Ilyaszada, Tabriz Ramazanov, Saleh Hasanov, Javid Mehdizada, Azizagha Garayev, Nariman Ibrahimov, and others testified that they had been injured as a result of provocations carried out by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

One of the victims, Elvin Mammadli, testified that he had been injured while evacuating a wounded soldier in an ambulance. He stated that the ambulance, which bore a clearly visible Red Crescent symbol, was struck by an anti-tank rocket fired by these groups.

In response to questions from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Nizami Bakhshaliyev said he had been wounded by gunfire from the opposing side while positioned 7–8 kilometers behind the front line. He emphasized, “Their goal was to occupy the lands.”

Another victim, Ulvi Suleymanov, stated that he had been wounded and that one of his fellow combatants had died in his arms.

Victim Imran Hasanli, answering questions from public prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, said he and his group commander were both injured in an explosion in the village of Sirkhavend, Aghdara district.

Tural Mammadzada said that he had sustained shrapnel wounds in Aghdam as a result of artillery fire during a military provocation by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal armed groups.

Victim Anar Rahimli, in response to questions from public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, stated that he had been wounded while performing his duties as a civilian in the Yeddikhirman area of Aghdam district. “We encountered an illegal Armenian armed formation. They fired at our car. I received a bullet wound in my left arm, which broke as a result. My right hand was also fractured when the vehicle overturned,” he said. “Our soldiers weren’t with us at the time. When we saw the armed group, we tried to turn back. As we did, they opened sustained fire—not just to intimidate us, but to kill.”

Javid Mehdizada stated that he had been wounded in Abdal-Gulabli village of Aghdam during an enemy provocation. “Two of my fellow combatants were martyred right next to me, and several others were wounded. We were in our position when we were attacked. The opposing side was engaged in incessant provocations,” he said.

Victim Valeh Nuriyev also testified that he had been injured during enemy provocation.

Elshan Ibrahimli reported that he had been wounded by sniper fire in Aghdam.

All victims appealed to the court to impose the harshest punishment on the accused.

Conclusions from forensic medical examinations of the victims were also announced during the session.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 22.

Ruben Vardanyan is charged with crimes under Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29,120.2.1, 29,120.2.3, 29,120.2.4, 29,120.2.7, 29,120.2.11, 29,120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of