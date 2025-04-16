Iranian foreign minister announces main purpose of his visit to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The main purpose of the visit to Russia is to deliver a letter from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the meeting will be organized within the framework of the visit.

The minister did not disclose the details of the letter.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on April 14 that the Iranian Foreign Minister will visit Russia over the weekend. As part of the visit, a dialogue will be held on the Muscat talks and processes.

On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.

