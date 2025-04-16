Washington pulls plug on foreign assistance projects in Uzbekistan and beyond

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 16. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declared the cessation of international fiscal support amounting to $214 million, Trend reports.

“Under my direction, another 139 grants worth $214 million have been canceled,” said Marco Rubio, the 72nd Secretary of State, in a post on the X platform.

Rubio is undertaking a comprehensive analysis of international assistance initiatives. In the course of this procedural undertaking, a total of 139 grants identified as ineffective or lacking justification have been formally rescinded.

Uzbekistan finds itself within the cohort of nations impacted by this resolution, as a $2.5 million allocation designated for the enhancement of pivotal civic engagement initiatives in Uzbekistan has been rescinded.

Funding has also been suspended for several projects in Belarus, Bulgaria, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Lebanon, Mauritania, Moldova, and Tunisia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel