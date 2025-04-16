EBRD posts €1.7B profit in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) recorded a net profit of 1.7 billion euros in 2024, according to its recently audited financial results, Trend reports.

This compares with 2.1 billion euros in 2023, with the slight decline attributed to higher funding costs due to elevated interest rates and balance sheet expansion.

Income from the bank’s loan investments remained stable, totaling 2.5 billion euros and accounting for 46% of total revenue. The share of non-performing loans declined to 6.3%, down from 7.9% in 2023, marking the lowest level since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Equity investments contributed 865 million euros in profits, or 16% of total revenue, while treasury operations generated 2.1 billion euros, representing 39% of the bank’s total revenue.

The EBRD’s total revenue increased compared to the previous year, supported by performance across its investment portfolio. Meanwhile, the bank’s total equity rose by 3 billion euros, reaching 25.3 billion euros in 2024.

The EBRD maintains its triple-A credit rating with a stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Ratings, and Fitch Ratings.