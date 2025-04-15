Court schedules next hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's trial

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The date of the next court hearing on the case of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave crimes under the articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, has been announced, Trend reports.

The open hearings were held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev and a panel of judges consisting of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov, with reserve judge Gunel Samadova. The accused was provided with an interpreter in Russian—his language of choice—and was represented by defense attorneys.

The session proceeded with the questioning of victims. Before the testimonies began, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained to the victims their rights and obligations as stipulated by law.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 22.

Ruben Vardanyan is charged with crimes under Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29,120.2.1, 29,120.2.3, 29,120.2.4, 29,120.2.7, 29,120.2.11, 29,120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of