Uzbekistan, IMF hold talks on enhancing customs and tax administration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 16. Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Akhadbek Khaydarov, held a meeting with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Senior Economist Vincent de Paul Koukpaizan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

During the discussions, the parties addressed the large-scale reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan, including simplifying export-import processes, improving the quality of services, further enhancing the operations of customs authorities, and combating the shadow economy.

Furthermore, the parties kicked around ideas on sprucing up customs administration by taking a page from the global playbook, including the heavy lifting with artificial intelligence and big data, and on the horizon for collaboration in this field.

At the conclusion of the talks, both parties agreed to strengthen and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, including systematic efforts to conduct a comprehensive diagnostic assessment of the customs system.

