Azerbaijan unveils multi-billion dollar plan to rebuild liberated territories for 2026-2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. A whopping 16 billion manats will be invested in the reconstruction of liberated territories of Azerbaijan in 2026-2029, Trend reports.

According to the information, the share of expenditures related to the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories in capital expenditures is 30.6 percent.

“As many as 17.6 billion manat ($10.3 billion) have been allocated from the state budget for the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories in 2020-2024, including 5.3 billion manat ($3.1 billion) in 2024 and 4 billion manat ($2.3 billion) planned for this purpose in 2025. Following the results of last year, more than 10,000 former internally displaced persons in the liberated territories were provided with housing, and the relevant funds from the state budget were directed to ensure their social protection,” the information says.