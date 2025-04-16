Uzbekneftegaz, Schlumberger team up to advance digitalization in energy sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 16. Representatives from Schlumberger and Uzbekneftegaz, Uzbekistan's state-owned oil and gas company, held a productive meeting and discussed key initiatives aimed at advancing digital solutions in the nation’s oil and gas industry, Trend reports.

The discussions focused primarily on the integration of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into Uzbekneftegaz's existing software systems. The proposed AI-driven solution aims to optimize critical processes in geology, production, and field development, while also improving the speed and precision of technical decisions through the analysis of large-scale data sets.

In addition, the meeting covered the modernization of the company’s system for storing, analyzing, and managing geological data. Schlumberger presented a conceptual framework for leveraging AI models to enhance the integrity, accessibility, and analytical depth of geological data, providing a solid foundation for the digital infrastructure development in the sector.

A major highlight of the talks was the proposal to establish a seismic data processing center. This center is considered a vital element in creating a robust digital ecosystem that spans all phases of geological exploration — from data collection and systematization to advanced analysis and interpretation.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their collaboration. Schlumberger emphasized its continued support for the technological partnership, which is central to driving the digital transformation of Uzbekistan’s oil and gas sector. Concrete next steps for the implementation of the discussed initiatives were agreed upon