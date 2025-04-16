Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan, China ink MoU on establishment of working group on joint investment co-op

Politics Materials 16 April 2025 21:04 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, China ink MoU on establishment of working group on joint investment co-op

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan and China on the establishment of a Joint Investment Cooperation Working Group, Trend reports.

The document was signed in Baku on April 16 during the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Following discussions, the two sides agreed to create the Working Group on Investment Cooperation. This body will serve as a key platform for maintaining constant attention to issues in the field of investment.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both the Memorandum of Understanding on the creation of the Joint Investment Cooperation Working Group and the protocol of the 10th session of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation were signed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more