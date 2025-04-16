Azerbaijan, China ink MoU on establishment of working group on joint investment co-op

The document was signed in Baku on April 16 during the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Following discussions, the two sides agreed to create the Working Group on Investment Cooperation. This body will serve as a key platform for maintaining constant attention to issues in the field of investment.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both the Memorandum of Understanding on the creation of the Joint Investment Cooperation Working Group and the protocol of the 10th session of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation were signed.

