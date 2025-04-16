Azerbaijan, China ink MoU on establishment of working group on joint investment co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. A Memorandum of
Understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan and China on the
establishment of a Joint Investment Cooperation Working Group,
Trend
reports.
The document was signed in Baku on April 16 during the 10th
meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on
Trade and Economic Cooperation.
Following discussions, the two sides agreed to create the
Working Group on Investment Cooperation. This body will serve as a
key platform for maintaining constant attention to issues in the
field of investment.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both the Memorandum of
Understanding on the creation of the Joint Investment Cooperation
Working Group and the protocol of the 10th session of the
Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic
Cooperation were signed.
