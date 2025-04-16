Azerbaijan unveils road construction and dev't plans for liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (SAAAR) is overseeing the construction of 44 road projects, totaling a length of 3,382 km, and one airport in the liberated territories per various programs, said Asim Mammadli, Head of the Department for the Operation and Maintenance of Artificial Structures at SAAAR, Trend reports.

Speaking today at the National Business Development Forum held in Baku, Mammadli noted that the projects include 1076.1 km of national roads and 2306.5 km of local roads.

"A section of 1247.6 km of local roads is comprised of dirt and gravel-covered roads, which are intended for military access points and evacuation purposes.

The agency has already completed the construction of a 327.7 km section of road. On these roads, construction works for 45 tunnels, totaling a length of 69.1 km, are underway. Excavation and blasting works have already been completed in 28 of these tunnels.

Additionally, the construction of 447 bridges, totaling 9581.6 meters in length, is planned for these roads, with the construction of 392 bridges already completed. Along with this, construction has been completed on 9 viaducts, and the completion of 16 viaducts is also part of these ongoing projects," the official added.

