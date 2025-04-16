President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on changes in composition of Organizing Committee for III CIS Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the decree "On the Establishment of the Organizing Committee for the III CIS Games in Azerbaijan in 2025", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the deputy chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, the deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, the deputy chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, and the deputy chairman of the Board of the State Housing Construction Agency of Azerbaijan were added to the list of members of the Organizing Committee for the III CIS Games in Azerbaijan in October 2025.

Moreover, the head of the Oghuz District Executive Power, the deputy head of the Barda District Executive Power, the deputy head of the Goranboy District Executive Power, the deputy head of the Ismayilli District Executive Power, the deputy head of the Gazakh District Executive Power, the deputy head of the Shamkir District Executive Power, the deputy head of the Tartar District Executive Power and the deputy head of the Tovuz District Executive Power were removed from the list of members of the Organizing Committee.