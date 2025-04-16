Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to boost economic ties with new trade zone

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 16. During a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic development of the Andijan region, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced plans to establish a free trade and industrial zone between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

The proposed zone aims to stimulate trade and industrial cooperation between the two nations. The President emphasized the importance of selecting an optimal location for the zone, considering areas such as the Kurghantepa or Khodjaabad districts, as well as regions along the Afghan border. Authorities have been tasked with consulting entrepreneurs and developing a master plan for the initiative.​

Additionally, the meeting addressed congestion issues at the Dustlik checkpoint in Khodjaabad. President Mirziyoyev instructed officials to promptly identify the causes of the traffic jams and propose effective solutions.​

The establishment of the free trade and industrial zone is expected to enhance bilateral trade and foster economic growth in the Andijan region.​

Meanwhile, the data of Uzbekistan’s Statistics Committee shows that trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reached $163 million from January through February 2025. The figure has increased by 69.4 percent compared to the same period of 2024 ($96.2 million).

