Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye’s Ihlas Holding review prospective energy projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 16. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Ahmet Mücahid Ören, Chairman of the Board of Turkish Ihlas Holding, discussed the implementation of joint energy projects involving Turkish investors, Trend reports via the administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The two sides reviewed progress on a series of initiatives, including the planned construction of the Ala-Buga, Karabulun-1, and Karabulun-2 hydropower plants in the Jalal-Abad region. These projects are being prepared by Central Asian Investment Holding, a company established by Ihlas Holding to carry out energy initiatives in Kyrgyzstan, in cooperation with the Kyrgyz Hydroproject Institute.

The president highlighted that the country is creating favorable conditions for foreign investment in renewable energy and emphasized the strategic importance of energy cooperation with Türkkiye. He also noted that research and feasibility studies for the hydropower plants have already been completed.

In addition, the sides discussed the planned construction of a second thermal power plant (TPP-2) in Bishkek. Zhaparov said the new facility, expected to be operational by 2028, would significantly improve the capital’s environmental conditions. The project includes modern energy units, updated infrastructure, and a gas pipeline, with a strong emphasis on safety for local residents.

In turn, Ören confirmed Ihlas Holding’s commitment to launching the proposed projects, calling them strategic and a foundation for sustainable energy development in Kyrgyzstan. He added that the company operates with a long-term vision aligned with national priorities and aims to contribute to the country’s energy security.