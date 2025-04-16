BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. In a landmark achievement for Italian chess, the “Lazio Scacchi” team, featuring Azerbaijani player Miragha Aghayev, has claimed the national title in the 2025 Italian Chess Championship’s prestigious Master series, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The championship, held in Darfo Boario Terme, heralded the club’s inaugural victory in the lofty realm of Italian chess, a pinnacle reached after a long and arduous journey through the labyrinth of competition.

Aghayev, widely referred to by Italian media as a “chess prodigy,” delivered a steady and confident performance, playing a pivotal role in the team’s overall success. The team finished the tournament with 16 points, securing the top spot and earning praise for its collective dominance on the board.

According to the committee, Aghayev’s contribution was critical to Lazio Scacchi’s championship run. Competing on the reserve board, he delivered key victories that added to the team’s commanding lead.

Lazio Scacchi’s strength extended across the lineup. Alexey Sarana took first board honors, while Sebastian Iermito and Michele Godena delivered strong performances on boards three and four, respectively. Victories on four of five boards propelled the team to the top of the standings, underscoring its depth and cohesion.

The victory signals a shift in the Italian chess landscape, suggesting the emergence of a new powerhouse. For Azerbaijan’s diaspora and global chess enthusiasts, Aghayev’s success stands as a point of pride and a testament to the country’s growing international chess presence.

Looking ahead, several clubs—including Grifone, Mimosa, Scacchistica Trentina, and Cerianese—will join the elite “A1” series in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, top performers from the lower leagues, such as Kodokan Messina, Scacchistica Novarese, Firenze Scacchi, Prato, Ostia Scacchi, as well as La Spezia, ​​Varese, and Chessmate di Bagheria , are set to rise into the top tier.

