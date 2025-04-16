China keen to increase import of Azerbaijani-made products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. China is interested in expanding the volume and variety of products it imports from Azerbaijan, said Ling Ji, Deputy Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and China’s International Trade Representative, Trend reports.

Speaking at the meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Baku, Ling Ji emphasized that his country places great importance on economic relations with Azerbaijan.

He noted that China is particularly interested in increasing imports of Azerbaijani pomegranate products and wine, which have already gained strong popularity among Chinese consumers.

In addition, he highlighted the wide opportunities for exporting Azerbaijani poultry, hazelnuts, and almonds to the Chinese market.

Ling Ji also expressed support for Azerbaijan's initiatives regarding accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), stating his readiness to work together with the country in this direction.

The meeting was co-chaired by Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Co-chair of the Commission, and Ling Ji, the Deputy Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and China's international trade representative.

