Azerbaijan, Slovakia address military cooperation prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The official visit of the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev to Slovakia has started at the invitation of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, Lieutenant General Daniel Zmeko, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the first day of the visit, an official welcoming ceremony for the Azerbaijani delegation was held.

At the meeting held between the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General K.Valiyev, and his Slovak counterpart, Lieutenant General D. Zmeko, prospects for the development of military cooperation were discussed, and a wide exchange of views on a number of mutual interest issues was held.

Then Colonel General K. Valiyev met with the 2nd State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of the Slovak Republic, Mr. Martin Vojtašovič.

The sides discussed cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres.