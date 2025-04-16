Azerbaijan, Russia set to build cutting-edge national space infrastructure (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation have held discussions on the development of national spatial infrastructure, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with the delegation led by Oleg Skufinskiy, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography. We discussed enhancing economic cooperation between our countries, sharing expertise between the Ministry of Economy and the Federal Service, optimizing the use of registry and cadastre data, as well as establishing a robust national spatial infrastructure," the post read.