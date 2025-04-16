VMedia reacts to World Council of Churches' statement on trials in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The YouTube channel VMedia has released a video response to the World Council of Churches (WCC), one of the largest international ecumenical organizations comprising 352 Christian churches from over 100 countries.

The WCC recently issued a statement expressing support for former leaders of the occupation regime established by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region—individuals currently standing trial in Baku. In its message, the organization referenced “international humanitarian law” and alleged “human rights violations” in relation to these individuals.

In response, VMedia emphasized the principle of universal accountability for crimes, regardless of nationality or religion. “If the accused are Armenians and the crime was committed on Azerbaijani soil, this does not grant them immunity or justify referring to those facing legal proceedings as ‘hostages,’ ‘prisoners,’ or ‘illegally detained persons,’” the video states.

The video also draws attention to the destruction caused during the missile attacks on Ganja orchestrated by separatist forces, noting that one of the missiles struck a Christian religious site—the Alexander Nevsky Church. VMedia highlights that the individuals now on trial were in leadership roles during the occupation period in Karabakh, a time when Christian churches—Albanian and Russian Orthodox—were deliberately misrepresented as Armenian heritage sites.

The channel lists further crimes, including what it describes as unprecedented urbicide in the formerly occupied territories, the desecration and destruction of mosques, a Russian Orthodox church, and the continued threat posed by landmines.

In addition, VMedia adds that although the trial of the separatists has been going on for quite a long time, not a single attempt has been made to challenge the charges and evidence on the merits. There is only hysteria on the part of various “defenders”, however prominent they are.

