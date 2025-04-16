Azerbaijan's deputy speaker stresses nation's efforts with Türkiye against outer pressure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Azerbaijani Parliament Deputy Speaker Ziyafat Asgarov met with a delegation from the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), led by Hulusi Akar, the chair of its National Defense Committee, during a visit to Azerbaijan on April 16, the Azerbaijani parliamentary press service told Trend.

According to the service, Asgarov welcomed the guests and emphasized that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye represents the highest levels of brotherhood and friendship. He noted that the Shusha Declaration, signed by the leaders of both countries, serves as the legal framework for this strategic alliance.

As two countries that follow independent policies, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are facing external pressures. To overcome these challenges, we must unite our efforts and become stronger, stated Asgarov. He also spoke about enhancing security and defense cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and other Turkic states.

In turn, Hulusi Akar, head of the TBMM’s National Defense Committee, reaffirmed that both countries are taking all necessary actions to safeguard national security and ensure the well-being of their societies. He highlighted that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is built on sincerity and brotherhood, stressing that the cooperation between the two nations will continue to grow, thanks to the personal friendship between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Akar also praised Azerbaijan's position on the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, acknowledging it highly, and discussed the importance of collaboration among Turkic states to address common threats and maintain regional security and stability.

The meeting continued with a fruitful exchange of views on matters of mutual interest.

