Azerbaijan, Georgia exchange views on key regional topics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, leading a high-level delegation, visited the Azerbaijani Parliament during his official trip to the country on April 16, Trend reports.

The Georgian President first attended a plenary session at the Azerbaijani Parliament, followed by a visit to the Heydar Aliyev Memorial Hall, where he reviewed the exhibits and signed the Memorial Book with heartfelt words. Subsequently, an extensive meeting was held between the two parties.

Sahiba Gafarova, the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker, warmly greeted President Kavelashvili and his delegation, recalling her previous official visit to Georgia and her meeting with the Georgian president with satisfaction.

The Speaker expressed that Mikheil Kavelashvili's first foreign visit as President to Azerbaijan was another testament to the friendship and brotherhood between their nations. She emphasized that it also reflects the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia. Gafarova expressed confidence that this visit would further strengthen and expand the relations between the two countries.

Referring to the Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, the Speaker emphasized that the two nations have always lived in friendship and brotherhood, and continue to live today, which remains the basis of their bilateral relations.

She noted that, as the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has pointed out, the relationship between Azerbaijan and Georgia can serve as a model for all neighboring countries. She also highlighted the successful trilateral cooperation format involving Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, which spans various fields.

Gafarova further noted that the parliamentary relations between the two countries are at a high level. She emphasized the importance of mutual friendship groups and collaboration between parliamentary committees, noting that Azerbaijani parliamentarians also work closely within international parliamentary organizations. She added that, in light of some international organizations' biased stance towards their countries, the international cooperation between their parliaments is especially crucial.

In the course of the discussion, the Speaker reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to its peace agenda and expressed confidence that the signing of a peace agreement with Armenia would open significant prospects for the region.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, underscored the significance of his first foreign visit as president to Azerbaijan. He shared his impressions from his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, describing it as a highly important and productive discussion for deepening bilateral relations.

President Kavelashvili highlighted that Georgia-Azerbaijan relations and strategic partnership serve as a model for other countries. He noted that in recent years, both countries faced numerous challenges, including attempts by external forces to interfere in their internal affairs. This, he emphasized, showed the importance of defending their national and family values, history, and traditions, as well as the need for mutual support.

The President of Georgia also stressed the high level of parliamentary relations between the two countries, underscoring the role of reciprocal visits in furthering those ties.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of strengthening youth exchanges between the two countries for the future.

President Kavelashvili expressed support for the progress towards a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stating that they hoped for its swift conclusion, which would ensure peace and stability in the region.

He also underscored the great potential of the South Caucasus region, emphasizing the importance of fully utilizing this potential.

The discussion also touched on several other topics reflecting the ongoing dialogue between the countries.

