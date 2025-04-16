Azerbaijan showcases culture at Malaysia's International Day Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Azerbaijan was represented at the International Day Festival at the International School of Kuala Lumpur, which is held in the Malaysia, Trend reports via Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Meanwhile, it was noted that in addition to Azerbaijan, representatives of such countries as Brazil, Malaysia, Singapore, Italy, Japan, Norway, Venezuela, India, China, Canada, USA, Portugal, Yemen, South Korea, Egypt, Morocco, Thailand, Colombia, Vietnam and Indonesia took part in the festival.

The corner of Azerbaijan, organized by Azerbaijani community activists Narmina Jabbarova and Aygun Bapna, whose children study at this school, featured souvenirs, kelaghai, dishes and products reflecting the history, culture, national traditions and cuisine of Azerbaijan.

The visitors interested in the Azerbaijani corner were provided with detailed information about our country and answered their questions. The visitors were treated with national dishes.

These events, which are regularly attended by diaspora organizations and activists, are important from the point of view of the propaganda of Azerbaijani culture in foreign countries. At the same time, it leads to wider recognition of Azerbaijan in the international arena, the establishment of friendly ties, and mutual understanding between the cultures of foreign countries.