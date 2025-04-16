Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Sydney's stage sparkles with Australia's first-ever Azerbaijani music group performance (PHOTO)

Society Materials 16 April 2025 19:15 (UTC +04:00)
Sydney's stage sparkles with Australia's first-ever Azerbaijani music group performance (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The first Azerbaijani music group established in the Commonwealth of Australia, AYTAY, has held a concert in the city of Sydney, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event featured performances of Azerbaijani classical compositions, accompanied by traditional dances performed by Honored Artist Sevinj Huseynli.

The concert was attended by Vagif Jafarov, Azerbaijan’s Chargé d’Affaires in Australia, as well as members of the Azerbaijani diaspora from Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

AYTAY was founded in 2017 by Aslan Sharifi, a compatriot originally from Southern Azerbaijan. Starting from this year, the group has also held concerts in the cities of Brisbane and Melbourne, contributing to the promotion of Azerbaijani culture in Australia.

Sydney's stage sparkles with Australia's first-ever Azerbaijani music group performance (PHOTO)
Sydney's stage sparkles with Australia's first-ever Azerbaijani music group performance (PHOTO)
Sydney's stage sparkles with Australia's first-ever Azerbaijani music group performance (PHOTO)
Sydney's stage sparkles with Australia's first-ever Azerbaijani music group performance (PHOTO)
Sydney's stage sparkles with Australia's first-ever Azerbaijani music group performance (PHOTO)
Sydney's stage sparkles with Australia's first-ever Azerbaijani music group performance (PHOTO)
Sydney's stage sparkles with Australia's first-ever Azerbaijani music group performance (PHOTO)
Sydney's stage sparkles with Australia's first-ever Azerbaijani music group performance (PHOTO)
Sydney's stage sparkles with Australia's first-ever Azerbaijani music group performance (PHOTO)
Sydney's stage sparkles with Australia's first-ever Azerbaijani music group performance (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more