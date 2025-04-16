Sydney's stage sparkles with Australia's first-ever Azerbaijani music group performance (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The first Azerbaijani music group established in the Commonwealth of Australia, AYTAY, has held a concert in the city of Sydney, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event featured performances of Azerbaijani classical compositions, accompanied by traditional dances performed by Honored Artist Sevinj Huseynli.

The concert was attended by Vagif Jafarov, Azerbaijan’s Chargé d’Affaires in Australia, as well as members of the Azerbaijani diaspora from Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, and Brisbane.