FlyArystan boosts regional and international connectivity with new fleet addition

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 12. Kazakhstan's low-cost airline FlyArystan continues to actively expand its fleet with the introduction of a new aircraft in anticipation of the spring holiday Nauryz in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via FlyArystan.

The airline's 25th aircraft, an Airbus A320 CEO with a capacity of 180 seats, has been put into operation ahead of Nauryz celebrations to increase the number of seats on popular routes. As previously reported, in March FlyArystan increased the frequency of flights on key routes from Almaty, Astana, and Atyrau.

"Expanding our fleet is a key strategic step in the development of FlyArystan's route network. This year, we resumed seasonal and regular routes, which allows us to offer real convenience to our passengers. We will continue to develop our route network to meet the growing demand across all regions of Kazakhstan and offer passengers even more convenient and affordable travel options, both domestically and internationally," said Richard Ledger, President of FlyArystan.

The newly arrived 25th aircraft of FlyArystan has been named "Temirkazyk," which translates from Kazakh as "Polaris," in honor of the North Star, one of the brightest and most noticeable celestial objects.

"The North Star has long served as a guide for travelers, helping them find the right path in the dark hours of the night. This symbol of reliability and goal orientation aligns with FlyArystan's mission to provide affordable, safe, and comfortable flights for its passengers, as well as to continue growing and strengthening its position in the aviation market," the company explained.

Additionally, in June 2025, FlyArystan will launch a new route from Karaganda to Istanbul, expanding the airline's opportunities and strengthening its international connections.

FlyArystan is a low-cost airline based in Kazakhstan. It is a subsidiary of the national carrier Air Astana and was launched in 2019. FlyArystan operates domestic and international flights, aiming to provide affordable air travel options while maintaining high safety standards and operational efficiency.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel