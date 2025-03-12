Azerbaijani house in Georgia hosts chess tournament for int'l Women's Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ A chess tournament dedicated to March 8—International Women’s Day—was held at the "House of Azerbaijan" in Georgia, organized by the Center for Integration of Azerbaijanis in Georgia, based in the Georgian city of Marneuli, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the committee, the tournament aimed to develop intellectual skills and strengthen friendly ties among young chess players.

Participants in the competition included students from the Center for Integration of Azerbaijanis in Georgia, the Development and Education Center, the "Bright Future" Training Center (Sagarejo), the Marneuli Municipal Chess School, and the Sarala Development and Education Center.

Nuray Hajieva from the "Bright Future" Training Center hit the nail on the head and snagged first place, while Yeter Aliyeva came in third, putting her best foot forward. Zahra Allahverdiyeva from the Center for Integration of Azerbaijanis in Georgia landed in second place, and Alina Yagubova also made her mark by earning third place.

The winners received medals, and all participants were awarded certificates.

