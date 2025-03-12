EDB keen to fund range of projects in Azerbaijan - chairperson (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, received a delegation headed by Nikolay Podguzov, Chairperson of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), on March 12, the Ministry of Finance told Trend.

During the meeting, Podguzov provided detailed information about the creation, operations, current members, and the projects financed by the bank in member countries. He emphasized the great potential for cooperation between the Bank and Azerbaijan, noting that the country could benefit from financing projects in various sectors.

Babayev articulated Azerbaijan's strategic intent to enhance synergies with global financial entities and signaled that the partnership with the EDB would undergo a comprehensive evaluation.



The meeting encompassed deliberations regarding the financial institution's operational dynamics, project funding methodologies, and additional synergistic interests shared by both parties.

