Global challenges must be addressed via dialogue and negotiations - Vaira Vike-Freiberga

Politics Materials 12 March 2025 16:24 (UTC +04:00)
Aydan Alasgarli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ Global issues, regardless of their scale, must be resolved through negotiations and discussions, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), said at a press conference ahead of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Large-scale challenges, such as hunger, wars, and epidemics, require a purely dialogical approach," she said.

In her view, the escalating tensions between nations these days are a real can of worms that should raise eyebrows. In times like these, it's crucial for nations championing peace to strike while the iron is hot and nail down ceasefire agreements.

"We are convinced that all global issues must be addressed through negotiations, regardless of their scale. Currently, we are witnessing troubling changes in the international situation," Vaira Vike-Freiberga added.

