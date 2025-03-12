UN Security Council closed-door meeting invitation surprises Iran - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Iran is surprised by the UN Security Council's calling non-plenary meeting on the country's nuclear program, said Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of today's Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, the convening of a non-plenary meeting of the UN Security Council on Iran's nuclear program is a new and strange process, as it causes suspicions in the goodwill of the countries calling for this meeting.

"Iran hopes that the Security Council will properly fulfill its duty to maintain international peace and security and will not allow some countries to create a negative situation," he added.

To note, the UN Security Council will hold a closed-door meeting today on Iran's increase in highly enriched uranium. France, Greece, Panama, South Korea, the UK, and the US have requested this meeting.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

