Azerbaijan's Baku hosts "Sustainable development: from city to territories" event (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 12 March 2025 16:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts "Sustainable development: from city to territories" event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. A conference on "Sustainable development: from city to territories," is taking place in Baku, dedicated to the Day of Italian Design in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is attended by Italy's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luca Di Gianfrancesco, ADA Vice Rector Fariz Ismailzade, Dean of the School of Design and Architecture at ADA University Silvia Ferraris, and the representative of the Rector for International Relations with the Middle East at the Polytechnic University of Milan David Ponzini, Deputy Dean of the School of Design and Architecture at ADA University Nora Lombardini, representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Rena Mammadova, and others.

