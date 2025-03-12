Turkmenistan, Belarus strengthen partnership across key domains

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 12. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Mahri Byashimova, held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Stanislav Chepurnoy, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the discussions, both sides expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of Turkmen-Belarusian relations in bilateral, regional, and international formats.

The diplomats put their heads together to sift through the key areas of cooperation, especially in the realms of science, education, culture, and the arts, shining a light on their unwavering commitment to bolster cultural and humanitarian bonds.

Turkmenistan and Belarus have long-standing diplomatic and economic relations, with cooperation spanning trade and industrial sectors. Belarus has been actively involved in supplying agricultural and industrial machinery to Turkmenistan. The two countries collaborate in areas such as construction, energy, and the chemical industry, with Belarusian companies involved in various large-scale infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan. The countries continue to explore new avenues for collaboration, reinforcing their partnership on multiple levels.

