Azerbaijan plays vital role in tackling climate issues - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ Climate change is an existential challenge, and Azerbaijan, at the forefront of global discussions, plays a crucial role in addressing this issue, said Jean Baderschneider, former Vice President of ExxonMobil and CEO of The Global Fund to End Modern Slavery, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the XII Global Baku Forum, Baderschneider expanded on her views.

"The world is rapidly changing. Today, we face global challenges that require decisive actions, including climate change. Last year, Azerbaijan showed its active stance on the world stage at COP29, taking on ambitious commitments and engaging in complex discussions. Our task now is to define the path from COP29 to COP30, to strengthen the powerful platform created during Azerbaijan's presidency," she noted.

Baderschneider further articulated that the assets allocated to bolster Europe in recent years, coupled with the latent capabilities of renewable energy vectors, position Azerbaijan as a prospective nexus in the global energy landscape.

