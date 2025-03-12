Azerbaijan launches new project on securities market - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Azerbaijan launched a large-scale project to adapt the securities market legislation into line with international standards and local market demands, Director of Capital Market Policy and Regulation Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Umeyra Ibrahimova said at the 12th Caspian International Investment Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

She mentioned that capital markets are of particular importance in the "Strategy for the Development of the Financial Sector in 2024-2026" adopted by the CBA.

"The volume of turnover of the corporate securities market increased by 135 percent compared to 2023, reaching 1.3 billion manat ($760 million) by the end of 2024," the official pointed out.

Ibrahimova added that the role of the entrepreneurship sector and the real sector in the sustainable development of the economy is undeniable.

"Our main goal is to make a positive contribution to the economy by supporting the development of the real sector. We will make all our efforts in this direction," she emphasized.

