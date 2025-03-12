Azerbaijan sees annual inflation rise in Feb. 2025

In February, compared to the previous month, the prices of
certain food products saw the highest increases. These included
bread, pasta, oat groats, sausage products, dry milk mix for baby
food, table margarine, butter, sunflower and corn oils, lemons,
oranges, grapefruits, apples, pears, beef, walnuts, hazelnuts,
cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, pumpkins, garlic, onions, potatoes,
black and green tea, chocolate products, and fruit juices.
Meanwhile, the prices of beef, unpasteurized milk, eggs, greens,
broccoli, and sweet peppers dropped. No significant changes were
observed in the prices of other food products.
In February 2025, the consumer price index for non-food products
increased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 2.7
percent for the January-February period compared to the same period
last year. Compared to the previous month, the prices of non-food
products that rose the most included bricks, cement, soft
furniture, and jewelry. However, the prices of winter clothing, cut
timber, parquet, and writing paper decreased. No significant
changes were noted in the prices of other non-food products.
In February 2025, the consumer price index for paid services
provided to the population increased by 0.2 percent compared to the
previous month and by 7.9 percent for the January-February period
compared to the same period of the previous year. Compared to the
previous month, price increases were observed primarily in the
services for dry cleaning clothes, photo studio services, and
medical services, while the prices of leisure tours and
international passenger transportation services by air saw a
decrease. No significant changes occurred in the prices of other
paid services.
