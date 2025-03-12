Azerbaijan sees annual inflation rise in Feb. 2025

In February, compared to the previous month, the prices of certain food products saw the highest increases. These included bread, pasta, oat groats, sausage products, dry milk mix for baby food, table margarine, butter, sunflower and corn oils, lemons, oranges, grapefruits, apples, pears, beef, walnuts, hazelnuts, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, pumpkins, garlic, onions, potatoes, black and green tea, chocolate products, and fruit juices. Meanwhile, the prices of beef, unpasteurized milk, eggs, greens, broccoli, and sweet peppers dropped. No significant changes were observed in the prices of other food products.

In February 2025, the consumer price index for non-food products increased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 2.7 percent for the January-February period compared to the same period last year. Compared to the previous month, the prices of non-food products that rose the most included bricks, cement, soft furniture, and jewelry. However, the prices of winter clothing, cut timber, parquet, and writing paper decreased. No significant changes were noted in the prices of other non-food products.

In February 2025, the consumer price index for paid services provided to the population increased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 7.9 percent for the January-February period compared to the same period of the previous year. Compared to the previous month, price increases were observed primarily in the services for dry cleaning clothes, photo studio services, and medical services, while the prices of leisure tours and international passenger transportation services by air saw a decrease. No significant changes occurred in the prices of other paid services.

