Azerbaijani athlete wins gold medal at European Wrestling Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The European Wrestling Championships continue in the Albanian capital Tirana, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Today the first prize winners in women's wrestling were determined.

Representative of Azerbaijan Asmar Cankurtaran Asmar Cankurtaran (50 kg) won the bronze medal, defeating her opponent from Türkiye Songul Kavaz with a score of 9:3.

In the final match, Azerbaijani athlete Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) met with Italian Aurora Russo. Gurbanova, who faced the reigning European and World U20 Champions, secured the win by scoring 4 points in the first half. The score remained 4-0 in the second half, and 17-year-old Gunay Gurbanova won the European U23 Championship in her debut match.