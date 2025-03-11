Iran pushes forward with completion of Tamarchin-Sarakhs corridor - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Iran is working to complete the construction of the Tamarchin-Sarakhs road corridor, connecting the Tamarchin border checkpoint on the western border with Iraq to the Sarakhs border checkpoint on the eastern border with Turkmenistan, said Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, Trend reports.

In her speech at an event in the East Azerbaijan province on March 11, where a section of the Maragheh-Hashtrud highway was inaugurated, Sadegh noted that Iran hopes to complete the highway as part of this corridor by the year 2028.

She emphasized that despite the sanctions imposed on Iran, parts of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway and now sections of the Tamarchin-Sarakhs road corridor have been successfully launched.

The minister further added that the completion of these corridor projects is vital for increasing transit and cargo transportation. "Given the continuous sanctions imposed on Iran, the best way to overcome them is through the development of railway and road infrastructure. These sectors, crucial for transit, cargo, and passenger transport, are less affected by sanctions," she noted.

To note, a 29-kilometer section of the 110-kilometer Maragheh-Hashtrud highway, which connects to the Tamarchin customs on the Iraqi border, has been officially opened today.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel