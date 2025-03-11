Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan is becoming very appealing partner in terms of natural gas and renewable energy - Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova

Politics Materials 11 March 2025 15:29 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan is becoming very appealing partner in terms of natural gas and renewable energy - Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova
Photo: AZERTAC

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan is notable not only for its important location on the international geopolitical stage but also for the fact that it is becoming a very appealing partner in terms of natural gas and renewable energy, which small countries like ours need, said President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova during a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Let me emphasize again what I said to Mr. President – we are waiting for a step forward and will sign a declaration or agreement on cooperation. This does not mean that we will receive assistance from Azerbaijan only in gas supplies; there will also be ample opportunities for economic cooperation,” she added.

