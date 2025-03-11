Azerbaijan strengthens int'l cooperation to boost green energy share in electricity output - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan is actively collaborating with international partners to increase the share of green energy in its electricity production, said Elnur Aliyev, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy, Trend reports.

In his speech during the Azerbaijan-Spain Business Forum held in Baku, Aliyev highlighted that the reconstruction and restoration projects in the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur are being carried out in line with the concepts of "smart cities" and "smart villages".

"We are satisfied with the active participation of Spanish companies in these projects. Additionally, Eastern Zangezur and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have significant potential in the renewable energy sector and are designated as green energy zones.

According to estimates, the region has the potential for 7.2 gigawatts of solar energy and 2 gigawatts of wind energy. We are working closely with international partners to harness this potential and increase its share in our energy production. By 2030, renewable energy is expected to account for 30 percent of our total energy production," he said.

Aliyev also mentioned that construction has already started on a large-scale solar power plant with a capacity of 240 megawatts, which will be one of the largest solar plants in the region, particularly in the liberated territories.

"This project not only demonstrates our commitment to clean energy but also shows the confidence of both Azerbaijan and international investors in the renewable energy sector," the official added.

