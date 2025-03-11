Spain expands investments and cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan and Spain are strengthening their economic partnership, opening new opportunities for trade and investment, said the Director General of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Immaculada Riera, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Spain Business Forum in Baku, Riera highlighted the strong interest from both countries' businesses, reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation.

"Spain is experiencing rapid economic growth and is a leader within the European Union. We believe that Europe must develop strong economic ties with partners who share values of integration, sustainable development, and stability," Riera stated.

She emphasized that Azerbaijan's economy is rapidly developing, providing favorable business conditions, and benefiting from a strategic location. The country is implementing a large-scale industrial diversification program while still maintaining a leading role in the oil and gas sector.

"Spanish companies possess significant international experience and are ready to actively participate in the development of Azerbaijan's economy. They see opportunities for collaboration in new sectors and utilizing the country's logistical advantages to access neighboring markets," she added.

