Kyrgyzstan plots to boost green energy share in electricity generation by 2030

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 12. Kyrgyzstan plots to generate 92 percent of its electricity from green energy by 2030, Trend reports via the draft of Kyrgyzstan's National Development Program for 2030.

Moreover, the country aims to secure a reserve of guaranteed capacity, ranging from 550 to 700 MW. Transmission losses are targeted to be reduced to 10 percent.

Greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector are expected to decrease by 16 percent without international funding and by 44 percent with the support of international financing.

The program also focuses on establishing a robust renewable energy infrastructure to cover the network's base load. Investments are planned for solar and wind power stations to diversify the generation capacity.

Projects are also being developed to harness the full potential of wind generation, estimated at 1-1.5 GW. Additionally, efforts are underway to attract investments in renewable energy to reduce daytime water load, as well as further research into wind energy potential.

A discussion on the draft of Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Program for 2030 took place on March 6, 2025, and work on the program is ongoing. The National Program will define the key areas for the country’s future development, including industrialization, transportation infrastructure, digitalization, and addressing ecological, cultural, and social policy issues.