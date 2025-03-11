Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan expresses gratitude to Kazakhstan for swift rescue operation following AZAL plane crash - minister

Politics Materials 11 March 2025 11:32 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan expresses its gratitude to Kazakhstan for the efficient organization of the rescue operation following the crash of an AZAL passenger plane, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, said at a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, in Astana, Trend reports.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to the authorities of Kazakhstan and the entire Kazakh people for their swift response in carrying out the search and rescue operations, as well as their close support on all matters immediately following the crash of our passenger plane, which was en route from Baku to Grozny, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines. The incident occurred on December 25 of the previous year near the city of Aktau," Bayramov said.

