Spanish firm offers renewable energy consulting services in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Spanish Fomento company is exploring consulting opportunities in Azerbaijan in the fields of irrigation, food production, and especially renewable energy, the company’s Executive Director Diana Villaraga told Trend.

She gave the lowdown on the company and pointed out that they are keeping their ear to the ground for potential cooperation opportunities in Azerbaijan.

"Here at our Spanish company, we focus only on project development. Our consulting services span the whole project lifecycle, from engineering and supply to building and operation. Opportunities in the Azerbaijani market are something we're keen to investigate.

Your government has a very ambitious socio-economic development plan, particularly for the liberated territories, which is commendable.

We work in various sectors, but we focus significantly on the agro-industrial sector, especially in irrigation, food production, and renewable energy, particularly solar energy.

Therefore, our initiative here is to better assess opportunities and collaboration prospects with your government, as well as with businesses in Azerbaijan," emphasized the company’s representative.

