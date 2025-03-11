Russia's INTRON PLUS plans to sign agreements with Kazakh companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. INTRON PLUS, a Russian manufacturer of control and technical diagnostic instruments, plans to enter into agreements with two major companies in Kazakhstan this year, Andrey Anisimov, Deputy Commercial Director of the company, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the business mission of Moscow companies to Azerbaijan, Anisimov stated that the company intends to establish cooperation agreements with Kazzinc, a metallurgical company that produces zinc, lead, copper, and precious metals, as well as with Kazchrome, a mining and metallurgical company.

“These are our main partners, but we continue to work with KAZ Minerals as well. These companies are significant customers of our products,” the official added.

To note, INTRON PLUS has been operating in the global high-tech market for over 30 years. During this time, the company has produced and delivered more than 1,000 sets of wear measurement instruments for steel ropes, monitored over 10,000 steel ropes, and trained more than 1,000 specialists to operate the supplied equipment. Additionally, the company has published over 50 scientific articles in its field.

