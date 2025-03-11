Russian firm plans to resume cooperation with Azerbaijan's petrochemical market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Russian "LG Automatica" production and scientific company plans to resume its cooperation with Azerbaijan's petrochemical market, Irina Bondar, the leading specialist of the company’s customer relations department, told Trend on the sidelines of the Moscow enterprise's business mission to Azerbaijan.

"We aim to localize our production. We have previously worked in the Azerbaijani market, but due to some factors, our presence diminished. Now we are resuming contacts because we have all the necessary capabilities and equipment in demand at local enterprises, including large oil companies like SOCAR, as well as government structures, petrochemical companies, and other industries," she noted.

Bondar added that the company's products could be used at SOCAR Polymer and SOCAR Carbamide plants.

"At this stage, it’s important to establish connections and build partnerships, whether through intermediaries or directly. Our products are in demand in the market, and the issue is simply about proper organization and market entry. Talking about competitiveness is unnecessary—compared to our European counterparts, our solutions are much cheaper, which is also significant," she added.

To note, "LG Automatica" production and scientific company has been developing and manufacturing regulating and shut-off valves, as well as control devices for the oil, gas, chemical, defense, energy, and other industries for over 30 years. The valves produced are used for controlling the flow of liquids and gases in various media, including oil, petroleum products, gas, steam, water, food products, sterilized products, suspensions, pulp, acids, and alkalis of any concentration.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel