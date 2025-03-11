Azerbaijan ensures economic growth via strategic investments in key industrial sectors - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan offers a range of incentives to attract more investors, including exemptions from various corporate and income taxes, as well as land ownership and customs duties, said Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Spain Business Forum in Baku today, Abdullayev noted that residents of industrial zones and business entities benefit from these tax exemptions.

"Several key organizations, in addition to these incentives, collaborate with foreign investors by offering proposals, coordination, consulting, and financial support. These include the Economic Zones Development Agency and the Azerbaijan Investment Company, which have granted access to the free economic zone.

The Alat Free Economic Zone, designed to support industries and innovation-driven businesses, offers full tax and customs exemptions, making it a major industrial hub.

Azerbaijan ensures economic growth through strategic investments in key industries. We offer numerous projects in mining, tourism, real estate, and the chemical industry, aimed at increasing production, reducing dependency, and boosting exports," he said.

