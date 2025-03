BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Ruben Vardanyan financed setup of two military warehouses around Khankendi and one in Asgaran, Kamo Hayrapetyan, an Armenian-origin resident of Karabakh, said as a witness in the criminal trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious crimes under the articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

