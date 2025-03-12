Uzbekistan sees growth in gold, foreign exchange reserves

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 12. Uzbekistan's gold and foreign currency reserves amounted to $44.9 billion as of March 2025.

According to the data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, this indicator has increased by 4.6 percent compared to the previous indicator ($42.9 billion as of February 2025).

The nation's treasure chest is brimming with gold, stacking up to a whopping $34.8 billion in reserves. This figure has declined by 0.5 percent compared to $35 billion as of February 2025.

As per the latest numbers, foreign currency assets amounted to $9.5 billion, which is more by 32 percent compared to $7.2 billion as of February 2024.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan ranks 16th globally in gold reserves as of January 2025, holding a total of 390.7 tons.

This signifies a surge of 8.1 tons relative to the preceding month. Gold constitutes a substantial 81.8 percent of Uzbekistan's aggregate foreign reserves portfolio.