Czech Republic interested in joining Solidarity Ring - ministry (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Czech Republic is interested in joining the Solidarity Ring, a source in the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade told Trend.

The source pointed out that generally, the Czech Republic is supportive of all diversification projects and recognizes the importance of alternative routes.

"Even though we are not directly participating or signatories of so-called Solidarity Ring, we are certainly interested especially considering available capacity at our interconnection with Slovakia which is a key part of the initiative," added the source.

The Memorandum of Understanding supporting the implementation of the Solidarity Ring transmission corridor was signed in Sofia, Bulgaria on April 25, 2023.

The document sets out directions of cooperation between SOCAR and four distribution system operators, namely, Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) for the supply of additional gas from Azerbaijan to Europe. The additional gas will be supplied through the upgraded transmission network systems of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia called the Solidarity Ring.

The Solidarity Ring could transport up to 5-9.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The initiative can be realized by the end of 2026 with necessary EU financial support.

