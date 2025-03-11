Tajikistan’s Rahmon expected to visit Kyrgyzstan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 11. President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will arrive in the Kyrgyz Republic on March 12 for a state visit, Trend reports.

This was announced by the head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, Muratbek Azymbakiev.



“As part of this visit, ceremonial events will be held in accordance with the status of the visit, as well as bilateral meetings with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, the Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Turgunbekov, and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliyev,” said Muratbek Azymbakiev.

Moreover, Joint Statement by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is expected to be adopted, along with the signing of the Treaty between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the state border and other bilateral documents.