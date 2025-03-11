Spanish firm values Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur lighting projects (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. We may offer services in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur utilizing our lighting systems, contingent upon appropriate proposals, Ignacio Galanena, a representative of Spain's "Alumbrado Tecnico Publico" (Public Technical Lighting) company told Trend.

He highlighted the company's activity direction and then mentioned the opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"We represent a company that performs lighting work. Primarily, we implement projects in infrastructure, resorts, and recreational areas. If there are proposals for Karabakh and East Zangezur, we can carry out relevant work in those areas with our lighting systems

We haven't started cooperation in this direction yet, but we believe that we will benefit from mutual cooperation at the first opportunity. The purpose of our visit to Azerbaijan is exactly this—to increase our joint cooperation opportunities in the future," the company representative emphasized.

